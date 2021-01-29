Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.13% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin manufactures and sells tires for all kinds of vehicles, publishes maps and guides and operates a number of digital services. It manufactures and sells tires for cars, two-wheel vehicles, trucks, construction machinery, tractors and aircrafts. It also sells various car and bicycle accessories like pumps, manometers bicycle helmets, hubcaps, replacement components for tires and transport accessories. Other products sold by the company include protective clothing, table tennis rackets, shoe insoles along with many other items designed for road users. Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin is based in Clermont-Ferrand, France. “

MGDDY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

MGDDY stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.53. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.17. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $27.31.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution.

