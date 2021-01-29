Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,149,500 shares, a growth of 2,531.0% from the December 31st total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,697,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of CFRUY opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 1.05. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Compagnie Financière Richemont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.