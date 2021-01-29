Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFRUY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Compagnie Financière Richemont stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.93 billion, a PE ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.