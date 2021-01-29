Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM opened at $46.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $194.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $65.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 7.67%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

