Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $73.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.98% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

NYSE:CBU traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.78. The company had a trading volume of 370,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,714. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Community Bank System has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.62.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $253,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neil E. Fesette sold 2,200 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $139,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,829.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,381 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 11.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,560,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,338,000 after purchasing an additional 450,716 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,736,000 after acquiring an additional 213,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,732,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,110,000 after purchasing an additional 176,480 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Community Bank System by 3,450.8% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 139,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,621,000 after acquiring an additional 136,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 1,588.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 132,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 124,721 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

