Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) Given a €6.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.28% from the stock’s previous close.

CBK has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.90 ($8.12) price objective on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €5.31 ($6.25).

CBK stock opened at €5.75 ($6.77) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion and a PE ratio of -29.21. Commerzbank AG has a 52 week low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a 52 week high of €6.83 ($8.04). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of €4.86.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

