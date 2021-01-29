Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.47 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Comfort Systems USA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.47 for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $56.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. Comfort Systems USA has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $59.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $714.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $994,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,305,002.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

