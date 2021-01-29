Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $58.00 price objective on the cable giant’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $54.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie increased their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a top pick rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

Comcast stock opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 79.6% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

