Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Price Up 6.6% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)’s share price rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $52.29 and last traded at $51.60. Approximately 28,413,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 20,565,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.42.

The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Bainco International Investors boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,382,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,750,000 after purchasing an additional 259,228 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,119,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $98,048,000 after purchasing an additional 721,524 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 24,273 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 919,181 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,165,000 after purchasing an additional 24,576 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $236.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.63.

Comcast Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

