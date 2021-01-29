Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Price Up 6.6% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)’s share price rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $52.29 and last traded at $51.60. Approximately 28,413,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 20,565,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.42.
The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.
CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Bainco International Investors boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,382,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,750,000 after purchasing an additional 259,228 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,119,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $98,048,000 after purchasing an additional 721,524 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 24,273 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 919,181 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,165,000 after purchasing an additional 24,576 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The firm has a market capitalization of $236.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.63.
Comcast Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMCSA)
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.
