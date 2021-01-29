Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Pivotal Research

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price increased by Pivotal Research from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley restated a top pick rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $51.60 on Thursday. Comcast has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $236.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.63.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,382,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,750,000 after buying an additional 259,228 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Comcast by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,119,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $98,048,000 after purchasing an additional 721,524 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 24,273 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 919,181 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,165,000 after purchasing an additional 24,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

