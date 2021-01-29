Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $51.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $236.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.63. Comcast has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $52.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

