Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,497 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,750,000 after buying an additional 259,228 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 51.6% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,119,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $98,048,000 after buying an additional 721,524 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 41.0% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 24,273 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 919,181 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,165,000 after buying an additional 24,576 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.01. 482,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,565,635. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $233.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.