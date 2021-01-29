Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 465,306 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $114,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. TD Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,565,635. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.63. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.