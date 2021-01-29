Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.54%.

CMCO stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.45. 9,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,930. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average is $37.01. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

CMCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities increased their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Columbus McKinnon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

In related news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 6,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total transaction of $238,058.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at $782,599.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 5,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $191,163.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,854 shares of company stock valued at $710,472 over the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

