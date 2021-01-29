Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Sidoti increased their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Colliers Securities increased their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:CMCO traded up $1.70 on Friday, hitting $43.04. 5,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,930. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average of $37.01. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.23.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 6,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total value of $238,058.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,599.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,854 shares of company stock valued at $710,472 in the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 24,845 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

