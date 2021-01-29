Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 15.57%.

Shares of CLBK stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.70. 229,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,009. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Columbia Financial has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $17.34. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLBK shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Columbia Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

