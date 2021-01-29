Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Issues Earnings Results

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:COLB traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.51. 7,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,188. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.97. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.
About Columbia Banking System
Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.
