Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.85

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.85 and last traded at $25.53, with a volume of 24479 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.08.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COLL shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.
The company has a market cap of $850.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 6,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $148,680.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,684.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $30,260.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,201.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,412 shares of company stock worth $646,670. 8.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the period.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:COLL)
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.
