Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.85

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.85 and last traded at $25.53, with a volume of 24479 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COLL shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

The company has a market cap of $850.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.39 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 6,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $148,680.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,684.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $30,260.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,201.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,412 shares of company stock worth $646,670. 8.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

