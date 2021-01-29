Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752,328 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 63.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,463,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,935,000 after purchasing an additional 566,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,965,000 after purchasing an additional 462,211 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 176.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 710,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,608,000 after purchasing an additional 453,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,147,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $998,852.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $12,380,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CL stock opened at $79.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.