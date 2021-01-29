Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.10

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.10 and last traded at $41.10, with a volume of 9036 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.53.

A number of research firms have commented on CFX. UBS Group raised Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colfax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average of $34.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -773.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $805.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $840,126.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,635 shares in the company, valued at $7,724,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $88,175.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,880 shares of company stock worth $1,129,154. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Colfax during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colfax in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

