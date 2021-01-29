CoinPoker Market Capitalization Tops $2.01 Million (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $852.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinPoker token can currently be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoinPoker has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00062367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $287.56 or 0.00758113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005632 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00043281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,425.82 or 0.03759006 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00013431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00033707 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CHP is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars.

