CoinFi Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, CoinFi has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One CoinFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $185,407.20 and $81,530.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00068217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.41 or 0.00877799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006005 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00050558 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.26 or 0.04152913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00014566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017467 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi is a token. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 tokens. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

