Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Short Interest Up 728.1% in January

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,300 shares, a growth of 728.1% from the December 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 482,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 301,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares in the last quarter.

RQI stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.47. The stock had a trading volume of 11,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,968. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $14.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

