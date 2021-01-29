Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Optas LLC

Optas LLC trimmed its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,385 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 9,334 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,243,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $155,634,000 after acquiring an additional 898,417 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,301 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $335,597,000 after buying an additional 861,075 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 412.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 601,102 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,729,000 after buying an additional 483,714 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,070,721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $74,329,000 after acquiring an additional 284,584 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $18,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.48.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $86,375.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,448.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,291.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.58. The company had a trading volume of 25,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,193. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

