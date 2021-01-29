Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading Up 16%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) was up 16% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.37 and last traded at $8.98. Approximately 11,517,797 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 5,259,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDE shares. Canaccord Genuity cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.72.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.98.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $229.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.68 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $501,000.00. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $117,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 162,639 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 232.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 103,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 72,583 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after acquiring an additional 97,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,378,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 88,197 shares in the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

