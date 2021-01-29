CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The business had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:CNX traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $12.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,099,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,235,063. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 62,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $599,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N J. Deiuliis acquired 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,793.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 82,650 shares of company stock worth $775,704 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America began coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.58.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

