CNB Bank Sells 1,784 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

CNB Bank cut its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 13,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,061. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.56. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HAS. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Hasbro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.35.

In other Hasbro news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $609,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

