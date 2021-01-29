CNB Bank Has $717,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 326.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,438,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,583,015,000 after acquiring an additional 854,644 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in The Allstate by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,814,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,776,000 after purchasing an additional 801,083 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 616,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,083,000 after buying an additional 367,210 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,219,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,325,000 after buying an additional 267,571 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ALL. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.86.

NYSE ALL traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.43. 22,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,023. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.94. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.