CNB Bank Has $223,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CNB Bank decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 968,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,639,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.27. 703,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,000,493. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.44.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

