CNB Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

CNB Bank raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,187,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,696,520,000 after buying an additional 1,385,679 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,902,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,958,000 after acquiring an additional 161,923 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,305,000 after purchasing an additional 328,076 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,186,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,132,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,991,000 after purchasing an additional 185,288 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Edward Jones upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.40.

Shares of DLR stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.73. The company had a trading volume of 19,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,069. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.92 and its 200 day moving average is $145.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $248,208.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $7,460,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 784,136 shares in the company, valued at $117,000,932.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,476 shares of company stock worth $7,954,350. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

