CNB Bank Buys 951 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

CNB Bank boosted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 104.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.04. 78,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,522. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.62 and its 200-day moving average is $71.20. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.54.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

