CNB Bank Buys 330 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,757,000 after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,325,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $190,325.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,285.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,606 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,735 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.02. 29,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,216. The company has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.47%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.