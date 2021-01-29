CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. CMS Energy posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CMS Energy.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cfra downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.50. The company had a trading volume of 57,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,844. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $69.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.46%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Article: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMS Energy (CMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.