CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Update

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the December 31st total of 94,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLPHY traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,913. CLP has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CLP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.11 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

