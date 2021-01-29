Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) dropped 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.95 and last traded at $14.25. Approximately 22,407,084 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 16,140,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.76.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $11.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 68.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,027,000 after buying an additional 687,543 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 57.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the third quarter worth about $6,220,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

