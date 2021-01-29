Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearfield had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.84%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,178. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.12. The company has a market capitalization of $470.49 million, a PE ratio of 62.47 and a beta of 0.95. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.54.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CLFD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Northland Securities lowered Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday.

In related news, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,199 shares in the company, valued at $12,829,953.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel R. Herzog sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $46,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,446.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,283. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

