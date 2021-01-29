Clear Leisure plc (CLP.L) (LON:CLP) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Clear Leisure plc (CLP.L) (LON:CLP) fell 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00). 5,636,157 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 13,470,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.34 ($0.00).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of £2.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 409.46.

Clear Leisure plc Company Profile

Clear Leisure plc, formerly known as Brainspark plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, early stage, turnaround, medium-sized companies, and considers pre-IPO opportunities as well. It seeks to invest in leisure, real estate, interactive media, financial services, renewable & alternative energy sector and technology related investments specially interactive media, blockchain and artificial intelligence sectors.

