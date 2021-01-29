Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Invests $1.89 Million in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMF. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in OneMain by 150.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 379.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMF. CSFB raised their price target on OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of OneMain from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on OneMain from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. OneMain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

In other news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $634,148.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,157,795 shares in the company, valued at $87,023,872.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $2,181,352.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,103,519 shares in the company, valued at $84,540,428.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OMF opened at $48.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day moving average is $36.73. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $55.16.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.93. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.