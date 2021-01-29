Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 252 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $2,059,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.20.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 8,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total value of $1,922,723.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,499.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,710,669 shares of company stock valued at $153,923,144 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $249.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $256.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

