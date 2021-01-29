Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarivate Analytics PLC operates as an information services and analytics company. It offers scientific, patient and academic research, as well as intelligence, domain and brand protection and intellectual property management solutions. Clarivate Analytics PLC, formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp, is based in Jersey, Channel Islands. “

Get Clarivate alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.43.

Shares of NYSE:CCC opened at $29.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $33.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.62 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.70.

Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Clarivate had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Clarivate’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Clarivate by 30.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,212,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,531,000 after purchasing an additional 987,728 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Clarivate by 3.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,462,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,069,000 after acquiring an additional 862,340 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clarivate during the third quarter valued at $22,517,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Clarivate during the third quarter valued at $14,065,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Clarivate by 4.5% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,982,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,382,000 after acquiring an additional 345,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarivate (CCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.