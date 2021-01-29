City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) (LON:CLIG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $485.01

City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) (LON:CLIG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 485.01 ($6.34) and last traded at GBX 478 ($6.25), with a volume of 22502 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 480 ($6.27).

The stock has a market cap of £244.78 million and a PE ratio of 16.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 444.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 414.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.95%.

In other news, insider Barry Aling purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.62) per share, with a total value of £86,000 ($112,359.55).

About City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) (LON:CLIG)

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

