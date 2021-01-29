Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Trading 5.7% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)’s stock price rose 5.7% on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $44.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Citizens Financial Group traded as high as $37.64 and last traded at $37.21. Approximately 5,125,995 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 4,148,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.21.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.04.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 94.8% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $52,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

