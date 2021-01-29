Citigroup Upgrades AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) to Neutral

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised AXA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Nord/LB raised AXA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.18. AXA has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $27.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

