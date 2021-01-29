Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruggie Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,818,494. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $80.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several research firms have commented on C. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

