Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Acquired by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 364.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $93.96 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $103.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.18 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $46,868.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,174.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President John Forsyth sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $295,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,355.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,656 shares of company stock worth $7,305,860. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised Cirrus Logic from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

