Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Loop Capital cut shares of Cinemark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barrington Research raised shares of Cinemark from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.62.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Shares of CNK stock opened at $21.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.61. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $32.79.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.14. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cinemark will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,708.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,109.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 361.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,333,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,337,000 after buying an additional 1,044,608 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter worth approximately $5,496,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 65.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,166,000 after buying an additional 651,644 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 110.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,224,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,145,000 after buying an additional 641,712 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 184.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 930,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after buying an additional 603,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.