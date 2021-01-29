Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $3.50 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 180.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Cinedigm from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Cinedigm stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.79. Cinedigm has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cinedigm stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business.

