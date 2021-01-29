Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 136.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 662 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Motco increased its holdings in Cigna by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Cigna by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 875 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,299,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total value of $8,083,639.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares in the company, valued at $17,271,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,143 shares of company stock valued at $45,055,720 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

Cigna stock opened at $218.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.82. The company has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $230.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cigna’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.