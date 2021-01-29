Cigna Co. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $5.70 Per Share (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cigna in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn forecasts that the health services provider will earn $5.70 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $22.77 EPS.

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CI. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

Shares of CI stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $218.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,664. Cigna has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $230.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.82. The company has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.54 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 76.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $1,287,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,299,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,143 shares of company stock worth $45,055,720. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.