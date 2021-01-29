Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO Sells $111,300.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $111,300.00.

James E. Moylan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $104,480.00.

On Monday, December 28th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $107,520.00.

On Monday, November 30th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $89,020.00.

On Monday, November 16th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $87,520.00.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $54.07 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.82.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.97.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 59.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 39.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

